Take a walk on the swamp side Friday evening at Bluebonnet Swamp

Get your friends and family together for a night walk through the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center trails Friday, Feb. 7. You can meet Louisiana native species on this after-hours walk, 5-9 p.m. But be sure to bring a flashlight because it get really dark! Closed-toed shoes and insect repellent are advised.

Find more information here.

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway.

Show some love to your favorite animal with a Valentine on Saturday

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo invites locals to check out some of its Safari Amphitheater programs on Saturday, Feb. 8. All ages can enjoy the zoo’s “birds and bees” facts about their most affectionate animals, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and you can make a valentine for your favorite animal or loved one.

Find more information here.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.

Have brunch and adopt cats and dogs on Saturday at the Pub on Sherwood

Hosts Pub on Sherwood and Vaudeville Entertainment LLC are reviving their Barks N Brunch event Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Besides you and your kids meeting some cute, furry little pets, you can enjoy their brunch menu, including $3 bloody marys and bottomless mimosas. There will also be some live music, free henna tattoos, free face painting and free tarot card readings.

Pub on Sherwood is at 4215 South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Dance the day away at a father-daughter dance on Sunday

Hosts Baton Rouge General Foundation and Baton Rouge General Medical Center will present a father-daughter dance at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Sunday, Feb. 9, 3-5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy some fun activities, snacks and plenty of dancing with their loved ones at this year’s theme, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

Tickets are available here. Find more information here.

Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 River Road.