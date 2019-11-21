This Thursday, try some crafting with Crybabystitch at White Star

This Thursday, Nov. 21, Crybabystitch will be setting up at White Star Market 6-8 p.m. The event offers the chance to embroider with like-minded crafters and leave with a new project finished.

Tickets are $25. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Enjoy putting a spin on a classic movie this Friday at the Manship Theatre

On Friday, Nov. 22, Spoof Night! With Footloose promises excitement. This will provide an interactive, improv-heavy movie experience with drink specials and dancing at the Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8. Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St.

This Friday, it’s Christmas-themed creation time

The Vintage Christmas Tree Party this Friday, Nov. 22, at Throw Me Something will help you create your own lighted, vintage-inspired ceramic Christmas trees, wreaths or cacti, 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $75. Throw Me Something is at 257 Lee Drive, Ste. P.

Enjoy a post-game party this Saturday at The Station Sports Bar

This Saturday, Nov. 23, the LSU vs. Arkansas Post-Game Party featuring Chris LeBlanc is sure to bring a crowd. Starting at 6 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar and Grill, there will be a concert by The Chris LeBlanc Band, food and drink specials.

The Station Sports Bar and Grill is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

Pick up local art at Brickyard South this Sunday

The Yard Art: November event this Sunday, Nov. 24, at Brickyard South will have live music and local talent. Stop by 4-7 p.m. and see what the Baton Rouge arts scene has to offer.

Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.

Do some holiday shopping this Sunday at the Christmas Makers Market Pop-Up

On Sunday, Nov. 24, prepare for festivities with the Christmas Makers Market Pop-Up at Alexander’s Highland Market. During the event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., there will be free cookie decorating for kids, photo ops with Santa and local crafts for sale.

Alexander’s Highland Market is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.