The Southerns pop-up will have chicken and specialty beer this Friday

This Friday, Dec. 20, is the Southerns pop-up at Tin Roof Brewing Co., and it will be celebrated in style, 5-10 p.m. Not only will Southerns be selling some delicious chicken dishes, there will be the special release of Tin Roof’s taproom-only craft beer, Gingerbread Coffee Imperial Stout, and live music by singer-songwriter duo Ship & Shore.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

This Friday, the Serendipitous Painting Workshop will be very soothing

The Serendipitous Painting Workshop this Friday, Dec. 20, at Create Studios, will get you in touch with your creative side, and take the stress out of painting some relaxing original pieces. The event is 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $40. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

Watch ‘The Grinch’ and decorate gingerbread cookies with grandkids this Friday

Gingerbread with the Grands: Highland this Friday, Dec. 20, will feature a showing of The Grinch movie, with hot chocolate available, and decorating gingerbread cookies. The event is at BREC’s Highland Road Community Park, 5-8 p.m., and it’s the perfect holiday event for grandparents and grandkids.

BREC’s Highland Road Community Park is at 14024 Highland Road.

Let it Sneaux this Saturday will have all the winter activities you want

Let it Sneaux this Saturday, Dec. 21, at BREC’S Perkins Road Community Park will have face painting, juggling, stilt walkers, s’mores, and more, 4-8 p.m.

BREC’S Perkins Road Community Park is at 7122 Perkins Road.

Get your skates out this weekend at Skating on the River

Skating On the River begins this Friday, Dec. 20, at the Raising Cane’s River Center, and runs until Jan. 4. Go experience the magic of ice skating, and try not to fall.

Tickets are $12-14. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

The emo holiday celebration is ready to party this Sunday

This Sunday, Dec. 22, the Brickyard Emo Night Before Christmas will be raging 8-11 p.m. After all the holiday carols and candy canes, a little emo time might make a refreshing break.

Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.