Unwind at the BYOB painting class ‘Choose Joy’ this Thursday

This Thursday, Dec. 26, try the BYOB Painting Class: Choose Joy at Painting and Pinot. The event, 7-9 p.m. provides an opportunity to relax and drink with friends as you create art.

Tickets are $35. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road, Suite F.

Learn some fun new art styles at this Friday’s resin class

The Resin Class this Friday, Dec. 27, at Throw Me Something, will teach two types of resin pouring methods, and all the supplies are included. The event is BYOB and takes place 6-8 p.m., so throw on clothes you don’t mind getting stained and learn some exciting new techniques.

Tickets are $100. Throw Me Something is at 257 Lee Drive, Suite P.

The Peach Bowl Viewing Party this Saturday at Tin Roof promises food and fun

This Saturday, Dec. 28, the Peach Bowl Viewing Party at Tin Roof Brewing Company is perfect for watching LSU take on Oklahoma. Geaux Cuban will be serving cubanos and other food, and there will be plenty of drink specials, along with a special brew of Peach Sour Ale. The brewery is open noon-10 p.m. and the game starts at 3 p.m.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Learn new recipes at Rouses’ cooking demo this Saturday

The Chef Sally Cooking Demo this Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rouses will feature fresh tomato soup with chickpeas, kale and pasta, 3-6 p.m. All attendees will also be able to get samples of the dish.

Rouses is at 7580 Bluebonnet Blvd.