North Gate Music and Arts Fest 2019 is back on for this Friday

This Friday, Nov. 15, the North Gate Music and Arts Fest 2019 is back on after a weather delay. There will be more than 20 artists, local brews, food, live art and live music from bands like Ship of Fools and Palomino Darling. Check out what the Baton Rouge arts and music scene has to offer, 4-11 p.m.

The event is at the North Gates of LSU.

This Friday, the 82nd Annual Block and Bridle Rodeo promises a good time

The 82nd Annual Block and Bridle Rodeo will be this Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.-midnight, at the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum to benefit Cancer Services of Baton Rouge. Held by the Block and Bridle Club at LSU, there will be events like bull riding, wild cow milking, goat dressing and chute dogging, so go get your cowboy on.

General admission tickets are $8. The John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum is on LSU Avenue.

Help support Baton Rouge green spaces this Friday

This Friday, Nov. 15, the Green Up Red Stick 2019 event will promote green spaces and trees in Baton Rouge. Held at the Baton Rouge Green, 7-9 p.m., there will be live music, a silent auction and will also feature vendors from the Mid City Makers Market.

The Baton Rouge Green is at 2241 Christian St.

On Saturday, go to the reopening party for Pop Shop Records

Welcome Pop Shop Records into its new home on Acadian Thruway this Saturday, Nov. 16, during its Grand Reopening Party. Combined with the Baton Rouge Music Exchange, this party will have live music, food and drinks, and election-themed raffles throughout the day, noon-6 p.m.

Pop Shop Records is now at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Get your exercise in and serve the community with Cranksgiving Baton Rouge this Sunday

Cranksgiving Baton Rouge held by Bike Baton Rouge, will help out the community this Sunday, Nov. 17. At the event starting at the City-Brooks Community Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., attendees pay $20 and will be given a map of five grocery stores and a grocery list to pick up by bike. Prizes will be given for categories like best dressed or fastest biker, with all items donated to the food bank.

City-Brooks Community Park is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Spill the tea at this Sunday’s Rêve tea tasting

Tea lovers can explore their interests in a group setting this Sunday, Nov. 17. The Tea Tasting—Pai Mu Tan event at Rêve Coffee Lab, 2-3 p.m., will discuss and taste Pai Mu Tan in the first of a monthly tea tasting series.

Rêve Coffee Lab is at 4624 Government St.