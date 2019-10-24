Watch some beautiful pumpkins go sailing by this Thursday

We only have one week left to get our fill of spooky pumpkins for the season, and the Pumpkin Paddle Parade this Thursday, Oct. 24, will feature plenty of them. Participants decorate their own Halloween-themed canoes, paddleboards or kayaks and then parade them for the chance to win some great prizes. Go watch or participate, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park.

Registration is $10 per kayak. BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park is at 901 Stanford Ave.

Listen to classical music while sipping beer on the lawn tonight at Bachtoberfest

This Thursday is the third annual Lamar Family Chamber Series event Bachtoberfest, with lots of beer, Bach and brats. From 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum, there will be an outdoor concert with the Baton Rouge Symphony, led by concertmaster Borislava Iltcheva. Go enjoy some beautiful classical music on the lawn.

Tickets are $30. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.

Feel the blues at Thursday’s Baton Rouge Blues Gala

The 2019 Baton Rouge Blues Gala is tonight, 6-10:30 p.m., at the Old Governor’s Mansion. Blue Monday All Stars and DJ Swamp Boogie will perform, awards will be given and music memorabilia and collectibles will be available.

Tickets start at $40. The Old Governor’s Mansion is at 502 North Blvd.

Get down to LSU’s North Gates Friday to kick off the weekend with a festival

The North Gate Music and Arts Festival 2019 will showcase more than 20 locals artists, live music, local food and drink, costume contests and more this Friday, 4-11 p.m. Show up and see the latest the Baton Rouge arts scene has to offer.

The festival will be at the North Gates of LSU.

Exercise for a cause this Saturday at the Baton Rouge Walk Like MADD 2019 event

Sign up for the Baton Rouge Walk Like MADD 2019 event, raising funds and awareness for ending drunk and drugged driving. Walk by yourself or with a team for the cause this Saturday, 9-11 a.m., at BREC’s Forest Community Park.

Register here. BREC’s Forest Community Park is at 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Road.

Make some cute decorations this Sunday with a pumpkin-themed door hanger class

This Sunday, DIY some seasonal decor at the Paint-a-Pumpkin Door Hanger Class. From 2-3:30 p.m. at the Royal Standard, participants can paint and personalize a wooden door hanger. Some refreshments will be provided, and the event is BYOB.

Tickets are $35. The Royal Standard is at 2877 Perkins Road.