Spend some time outdoors this month with friends for a group run

Still trying to hold onto your New Year’s resolution to workout more? The Mid City Run Club has you covered! The group run begins at Peak Performance in Mid City at 6 p.m. Jan. 9, 16 and 23. Changing rooms, bathrooms, stretching, foam rolling and water will be available onsite early at 5:30 p.m., as well. You have the option to indulge in running—or walking—2-mile, 5K and 4-mile routes.

Still need convincing? Pint specials will be available at JED’s Local and Reginelli’s Pizzeria after the events.

Find more info here. Peak Performance is at 750 Jefferson Highway.

Travel back to the ’20s this Saturday for the ultimate murder mystery dinner party

You’ll feel like you’ve traveled back to the era of The Great Gatsby once you’ve arrived at the 1920’s Murder Mystery Party on the Boardwalk. Good Fun with Good People in Baton Rouge will be hosting the event at Phil Brady’s Bar, Saturday, Jan. 11, 6-9 p.m. A Roaring ’20s-themed menu will help you get into character to solve the mob scene mystery with Nuggy Jones.

General admission tickets are $20, and sales end Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Phil Brady’s Bar is at 4848 Government St.

Listen to American country music singer Cody Jinks this Saturday

Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. to see Texas country singer Cody Jinks. Sing and dance with your friends and family to his hits “Someone to You,” “Ain’t a Train,” “Someone Kind of Crazy as Me” and plenty more.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Go through a nature trail on a gentle horse ride Sunday

You can join a one-hour horse ride at BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center Sunday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m.-noon. Rides will travel in groups of eight. You don’t need to be an expert horseback rider, although riders must be at least 6 or older.

Trail rides are only available by appointment. Register here. The event is $30 per rider.

BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center is at 6402 River Road.

Dance the afternoon away Sunday at the Mother-Son Dance

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is hosting its Mother-Son Dance this Sunday, Jan. 12, 4-6 p.m. The event includes its first-ever Superhero Hour, 3-4 p.m. You can spend some quality time with your loved ones with face painting, balloon artists, dance contests, costumed characters and much more.

Although the Superhero Hour event is sold out, you can still purchase tickets here for the Mother-Son Dance for $50.

The event will be at The Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge at 4728 Constitution Ave.