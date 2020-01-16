Mark MLK Day by volunteering around Baton Rouge all weekend

The Walls Project and the Mayor’s Office are joining forces for a full weekend of volunteer activities along a 2-mile stretch of Plank Road. Teams will be cleaning up blighted properties, painting murals and repainting buildings, and creating a kids’ art zone.

Check out the Walls Project’s Facebook event post for more information about signing up and participating. The MLK Fest 2020 will be held Friday, Jan. 17, to Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Celebrate the LSU football championship at Saturday’s parade and celebration

Head to LSU’s campus Saturday, Jan. 18, for a championship parade among the stately oaks and a celebration inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. at LSU’s School of Music, weather permitting, and end between Tiger Stadium and the PMAC on North Stadium Drive. The celebration inside the PMAC starts at noon, though the doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

The event is free to the public and fans are encouraged to tailgate along the parade route.

Find out more information here.

Dance the night away with live music at Superior Grill Friday

Join Superior Grill MidCity Baton Rouge this Friday, Jan. 17, 6:30-10 p.m., to listen to the Carbon Copy Band. You can party it up in the Rio Room and hear different types of music and your favorite covers with two female and male vocalists. No need to stay sitting down for this event; it’s all interactive!

Superior Grill MidCity Baton Rouge is at 5435 Government St.

Get your kids on track with train modeling fun at the library Saturday

Get the family together with hosts East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Main Library at Goodwood this Saturday, Jan. 18, for a day catered to train and railroad fanatics!.

You can “choos” to check out slideshows, model train layouts, memorabilia and more, 10 a.m-3 p.m, from local railroad historical clubs and associations.

The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Check out local arts and crafts at the Mid City Makers Market Saturday

It’s time for the first Mid City Makers Market of 2020 and the first-ever January market for the group. You can expect plenty of food, music, a bar and a variety of local makers with unique gifts for purchase.

The event is set for 4-8 p.m. at 541 S. Eugene St.

Go for a marathon run with your friends and family Sunday

Want to put your racing skills to the test? Simply want to watch and cheer on all the runners? Head to the Louisiana Marathon at the Louisiana State Capitol this Sunday, Jan.19. In affiliation with Running USA, all ages are eligible for either a full, half or quarter marathon, 5K or kids marathon.

Still need convincing? Awards will go out to the Top Finisher Age Group, and there will be overall awards. You can register here, and more info about the event can be found here.

Gear checks open starting at 6 a.m. at the corner of Spanish Town Road and North Third Street.

The Louisiana State Capitol is at 900 N. Third St.

Have a DIY night with friends at Board & Brush Monday

You’ll have a blast with Board & Brush Baton Rouge for some DIY projects with friends Monday. No need to worry about buying supplies or having a mess at your house; be sure to register for your spot, and use their coupon.

For those 16 and older, you can pick between a wood project to make a DIY gift or just something to spice up your home. You can register here.

Board & Brush is at 516 Moore St., Ste. 100.