This Friday, it’s time to re-watch the classic ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

This Friday, Dec. 13, watch The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Movies on the Plaza event, 7-9 p.m. The screening will take place at the Main Library at Goodwood, so bring something to sit on and enjoy this classic.

The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

For all the counterculture Christmas carolers, the Goth Xmas PARTY this Friday is perfect

The Goth Xmas PARTY at Mid City Rising BR will have music, food, art and free beverages from Pelican to Mars to celebrate this Friday, Dec. 13, 6-10 p.m. at Mid City Rising BR, the goth costume party will rage on.

The Mid City Rising BR event is at 2678 Government St.

Find Chef John Folse at Baton Rouge Barnes & Nobles this Saturday

This Saturday, Dec. 14, Chef John Folse will have autograph sessions at two Barnes & Noble locations in Baton Rouge. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Folse will be at the Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe and from 2 to 3:30 p.m at the Barnes & Noble Citiplace. Stop by and get your favorite Folse book signed, or get one for a gift.

Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe is at 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Barnes & Noble Citiplace is at 2590 Citiplace Court.

Pick up some holiday gifts this Saturday at the Mid City Makers Market December market

The Mid City Makers Market’s December market Saturday, Dec.14, 4-8 p.m., will have more than 70 makers, as the largest market of the year. There will be food, live music and holiday beverages available, and it’s a great way to get those last-minute gifts.

Mid City Makers Mart is at 541 S. Eugene St.

Santa Rocks the Rowe will have plenty of awesome, kid-friendly events this Saturday

Santa Rocks the Rowe this Saturday, Dec. 14 at Perkins Rowe, 5-9 p.m., will have carriage rides, face painting, games, live music and other activities. The event is free and open to the public.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Have Princess Holiday Tea this Sunday and enjoy all sorts of royal activities

This Sunday, Dec. 15, 2-4 p.m., the Princess Holiday Tea will have plenty of events like the princess glam makeover, Christmas crafts, photos with Santa, afternoon tea, and more at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. The event is hosted by The Safety Place.

Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Tickets are $35.