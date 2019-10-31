At the Candy & Cake Pops Class this Friday, make adorable treats

You can have your cake and eat it too this Friday, Nov. 1, at the Candy & Cake Pops Class. At Party Time Baton Rouge, you’ll get plenty of cake ball dipping demonstrations and learn how to make cute desserts.

Classes are $25 and run 6-9 p.m. Party Time Baton Rouge is at 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Come celebrate the Red Stick Farmers Market’s 23rd anniversary this Saturday

This Saturday, Nov. 2, BREADA celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the Red Stick Farmers Market. So stop by the market downtown, 8 a.m.-noon, and check out all the events, from a harvest blessing by Father Paul Counce, to an anniversary cake and a live cooking demonstration. The John Gray Jazz Trio will provide live music throughout the morning.

Red Stick Farmers Market is at 501 Main St.

Surround yourself with books this Saturday at the Louisiana Book Festival 2019

Bookworms, rejoice. This Saturday, Nov. 2, is the Louisiana Book Festival 2019, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge. The sixth annual fest will feature more than 250 panelists and authors, and more than 150 programs, with storytellers and performances and plenty of favorite authors. Go and revel in the literature.

The Louisiana Book Festival 2019 will be located in and around the State Capitol Building, the State Library and the Capitol Park Museum.

Enjoy the art this weekend at the Perkins Rowe Arts Festival

The Perkins Rowe Arts Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, featuring more than 40 local vendors and craftspeople. This Saturday, it will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with live performances, an area for children, and bands like MJ & The Redeemers. On Sunday, additional events will be held noon-6 p.m., with Baton Rouge Concert Band and Carbon Copy Band performing.

The festival is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

See Opera Louisiane’s performance of ‘Cinderella’ Saturday

Check out the classic Cinderella story 2-4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge. There will be great costumes and a live orchestra in this adaptation of the beloved children’s story. It’s also free for children and college students.

General tickets are $15.44. The First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge is at 529 Convention St.

Try some vegan food with your brews this Saturday

This Saturday, Nov. 2, Vegan Brews and BBQ at Tin Roof Brewing Company offers jambalaya, Cajun corn, beer cheeze battered Beyond Burgers and more, with Lotus bringing in plant-based desserts. Try out some vegan products and wash them down with craft beer 7 p.m.-midnight.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Craft the perfect cake this Sunday at the intro to cake decorating class

On Sunday, Nov. 3, cake decorating will be a great way to end the weekend. At the Intro to Cake Decorating class at Joann Fabric and Craft Store, learn some great baking tips, including how to neatly spread frosting and build the cake. Each person will decorate an eight-inch cake to take home at the class, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75. Joann Fabric and Craft Stores is at 10545 S. Mall Drive.

Sample all the beers this Sunday at Cap City Beer Fest

Taste test your way to a new favorite craft brew at the Cap City Beer Fest this Sunday, Nov. 3, downtown at Lafayette Park. A 2-ounce glass offers attendees access to unlimited pours of national and international beers. The festival will be set to live music from the afternoon’s Sunday in the Park concert.

The event is 1-4 p.m., with VIP entrance beginning at 12:30 p.m. The dog-friendly fest supports Companion Animal Alliance.

Tickets range from $40 to $70. Purchase here. Lafayette Park is at the 100 Block of Lafayette Street, in front of the Shaw Center for the Arts.

See a murderous musical at Theatre Baton Rouge this weekend

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will begin its run at the Theatre Baton Rouge starting Friday, Nov. 1. Watch a hilarious story of intrigue and scheming, with Theatre Baton Rouge veteran Albert Nolan playing several members of a well-off family that the story’s protagonist is trying to push out of the way to get a massive inheritance. The show continues through Nov. 17.

Standard tickets are $31. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.