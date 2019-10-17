See a family-friendly production of ‘Tarzan’ this Thursday

This Thursday, Oct. 17, watch Tarzan, performed by Christian Youth Theater at the LSU Shaver Theatre 7-10 p.m. Bring your kids and have a jungle-themed blast at the family-friendly event. The last show is Sunday, so make sure to get tickets while you can.

Standard tickets are $19. The Shaver Theatre is in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.

Get in the Halloween spirit early this weekend with Fifolet Halloween Festival

Costumes, zombies, a parade, creepy cocktails and a 5k that challenges runners to lug a pumpkin—it’s all happening downtown starting Friday, Oct. 18.

Check out the schedule for the Fifolet Halloween Festival, which runs Oct. 18-27. This weekend, the festival hosts the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, Zombie Pub Crawl, Pumpkin Pi 3.14 Mile Race, Halloween Town and Giloween Halloween Bash.

The festival is hosted by 10/31 Consortium, a local nonprofit that aims to keep Halloween safe and fun for children.

Find all sorts of cool activities at the Mini Maker Faire this Saturday

On Saturday, Oct. 19, head to the 6th annual Mini Maker Faire, held at the Main Library at Goodwood, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be all sorts of activities, from a cosplay competition to stilt walking to a demonstration on how to repurpose old clothing.

The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Have a great time this Saturday at the Halloween Against Hunger 2019

Get spooky for charity this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Halloween Against Hunger 2019 event, held at Mid City Ballroom. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a costume contest with a prize of a $500 gift certificate for a tattoo, comedy by Haley Anselmo, and plenty of music. The event is held annually to support the organization Famine is The Enemy.

Admission is $10. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

This Sunday’s class on manners will get your kids ready for a respectable dinner

This Sunday, Oct. 20, is the perfect opportunity to teach your kids about polite behavior with little stress. The Modern Etiquette Workshop, starting at 3 p.m. at The Keeping Room, will go over everything from eye contact to table setting to napkin etiquette. Kids will even learn how to eat in both the Continental and American style.

Tickets are $65. Email [email protected] to register. The Keeping Room is at 3535 Perkins Road.