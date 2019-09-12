The Overpass Merchant's burger might help you survive the Halfway to St. Pat's Day pub crawl. Photo by Collin Richie

Get beauty tips and nibbles at the Verde Beauty Grand Opening

Get glam this Thursday, Sept. 12, at the grand opening of Verde Beauty’s new spa. Look around the space as you meet artists, eat charcuterie and maybe even nab a giveaway item. The event starts at 5 p.m. There’s also a beauty Q&A, where attendees can get all their makeup questions answered.

Verde Beauty Studio is at 545 St. Tammany St.

The Halfway to St. Pat’s Day Pub Crawl this Friday is perfect for a wild night out

This Friday, Sept. 13, go a little wild at the Halfway to St. Pat’s Day Pub Crawl. Starting at The Overpass Merchant and hitting three other bars 6-11 p.m., this crazy pub crawl will have free Tin Roof beer, bagpipes and live music. Winners of the best green wigs and green attire will get prizes, and some of the ticket proceeds help support Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. So throw on a wig, and get out there!

Tickets are $25 to $35 per person, depending on when they’re bought. The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.

Gasp in terror at Splash’s Friday the 13th 1984 party

Want to see some spooky sights? At Splash’s Friday the 13th 1984 Party, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., there will be some classic horror performances to celebrate the 13th and the upcoming “1984” season of American Horror Story.

Splash Nightclub is at 2183 Highland Road.

Improve your form with Yoga Flow at The Rowe this Saturday

Wake up early and be one with nature this Saturday, Sept. 14. The Yoga Flow at The Rowe series will be going strong at the Perkins Rowe Green, 7:30-9 a.m. The event is hosted by Perkins Rowe and Southern Oaks Athletic Club. Bring a mat and water to relax while experienced instructors guide you through poses.

The event is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

It’s Downton Abbey time this Sunday at Cinemark Perkins Rowe

Get your tea and crumpets on at the Sunday Downton Abbey Movie Premiere! At Cinemark Perkins Rowe, 2-5 p.m., there will be a celebration of the show, with Champagne and crumpets before the film starts. Go mingle with the other Crawley fans and discuss all that period drama!

Tickets can be found here. Cinemark Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125.