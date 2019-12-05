The holiday season officially kicks off in Baton Rouge this Friday with the Festival of Lights downtown



Experience the lighting of half a million lights downtown—including those on the 35-foot Christmas tree—along North Boulevard and in North Boulevard Town Square on Friday, Dec. 6, 4-9 p.m. Activities include ice skating in the Snow Village, musical performances, an artists village and fireworks. Head to visitbatonrouge.com for more information.

Enjoy yourself at the Trees of Light Gala this Thursday

This Thursday, Dec. 5, the Trees of Light Gala at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center will have food, drinks and the band Tip Tops, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Hosted by The Hospice of Baton Rouge, the fundraiser will raise money for end-of-life care, palliative care and other resources for the greater Baton Rouge area and surrounding parishes.

Tickets are $100. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St.

See dozens of holiday decorations at the Baton Rouge Zoo this Friday

This Friday, Dec. 6, the Zoo Lights event at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will have more than 50 lit-up holiday decorations. Walk the trail at the zoo and see all the festive displays 5:30-9 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.

This Friday, see Sister Hazel perform at the Varsity

This Friday, Dec. 6, the platinum-recording alt-rock band Sister Hazel will be coming to the Varsity Theatre. The band is most known for its ’90s and ’00s hits like “All For You,” “Your Winter” and “Mandolin Moon.” The show starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

On Friday, create some gorgeous decorations

The Glass and Resin Christmas Tree Workshop this Friday, Dec. 6, will let you create Christmas tree designs out of glass shards and crushed glass for some next-level decorating. The Create Studios event is 6-7:30 p.m. and tickets are $35.

Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

Brunch and donate this Sunday at George’s Place

This Sunday, Dec. 8, Pride Brunch: The Isle of Misfit Toys! event at George’s Place will be raising money and donating to the Diversity House. There will be a brunch buffet and donation collection, 1-5 p.m., with items like toys, blankets, pillows and toiletries welcomed.

Tickets are $15. George’s Place is at 860 St. Louis St.

Santa’s Kitchen offers plenty of child-friendly holiday fun this Saturday

The Santa’s Kitchen event at the Louisiana Culinary Institute this Saturday, Dec. 7, will have holiday-themed food stations for children, who will each get a hat and apron. There will be ongoing sessions, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and all proceeds go toward the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and LCI Foundation.

Tickets are $50. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.

Watch ‘The Biggest Little Farm’ to support BREADA programs

From 2-4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 8, watch the Manship Theatre’s screening of the documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” a film that chronicles a couple’s journey towards sustainable farming near Los Angeles. After the viewing, there will be a short discussion with farmers from the Red Stick Farmers Market. Proceeds from the film will go toward BREADA’s Farm Outreach programs.

The Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.