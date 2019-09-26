Turn kids into cooks this Friday at the Kids Night Out! event

Drop off your kids at the Young Chefs Academy for Kids Night Out! this Friday, Sept. 27. They’ll be learning some hands-on culinary tactics, 6-8:30 p.m., while you go out and enjoy yourself. They’ll come back with new skills, and you’ll come back much more relaxed.

Tickets are $35. The Young Chefs Academy is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.

Get that authentic Louisiana taste at this Saturday’s Fall Food Fest

Southside Produce Market hosts the Fall Food Fest Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The event features more than a dozen local vendors, all with new and fresh products to try out.

Southside Produce Market is at 8240 Perkins Road.

Dance the night away this Saturday at the Throwback Dance Party

This Saturday, Sept. 28, show off your groovy moves at the Throwback Dance Party at The Radio Bar. At the Mid City hangout, DJ Mike Larry will be spinning retro tunes 9 p.m.-2 a.m. while attendees strut around in their best ’80s and ’90s attire.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Buy all sorts of artwork at Mega Art Night this Saturday

Mega Art Night is ready to blast your socks off this Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Hosted by The Smiling Dog, expect live music, more than 50 art vendors, tarot card readings and dance performances. It’s an opportunity to hang out with all the creative people, and maybe score some great local art to take home.

The Smiling Dog is at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Pick up some spooky decorations at the Halloween Market this Saturday

It’s the season for spooks and frights at this Saturday’s Halloween Market. Create Studios hosts the event, 6-10 p.m., featuring plenty of creepy goodies and the opportunity to get some inspiration for how you want to kick off the season.

Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

Get nostalgic at the Board Games and Brews event this Sunday

Play your old favorite board games while drinking with your buddies. At Little Wars’ Board Games and Brews this Sunday, Sept. 29, 6-10 p.m., there will be catered food and a chance to participate in the games of your choosing. BYOB and bring your own games.

There will be an $7 admission fee. Little Wars is at 7517 Jefferson Highway.