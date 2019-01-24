Food Truck Round Up at Tin Roof Brewing Co. Saturday

Through a partnership with New Orleans-based event company My House Social, local brewery Tin Roof is set to host a Food Truck Round Up party this Saturday. Guests will be able indulge in the offerings of local food trucks like Rock Paper Taco, Dat’z Italian Pizza, Fete au Fete and more while knocking back some of Tin Roof’s signature craft beers.

The event will take place noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26. The brewery is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find out more here.

Surreal Salon Soiree at Baton Rouge Gallery Saturday

This Saturday, Baton Rouge Gallery invites you to take part in a night of surrealism, art, live music, interactive experiences and more at its annual Surreal Salon Soiree.

At this one-of-a-kind shindig, guests can admire work from 48 pop-surrealist artists from around the world. Read more about all the party has to offer here.

Tickets to the Surreal Salon Soiree are $25 pre-sale for those who intend to show up in costume, or $30 for those who don’t plan on dressing up (or $30 and $35 on the night of the event). Purchase yours here. The party will kick off at 7 p.m. The gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Dance Party DJ Set at Radio Bar Saturday

Looking for somewhere to go once the Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon Soiree wraps up? Well, Radio Bar has you covered.

At its Dance Party DJ Set on Saturday night, you’ll be able to dance the night away to the tune of DJ duo 1-800-HUG-ME’s records. The party is free to attend and kicks off at 9:30 p.m. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Flow Tribe performs at Varsity Theatre Saturday

What better way to get over a Saints loss than a night with some of the Big Easy’s most acclaimed performers?

Renowned six-piece New Orleans-based funk rock outfit Flow Tribe will take its talents to the Varsity Theatre stage this Saturday. They will be accompanied by The Crooked Vines.

Tickets to Flow Tribe’s performance on Saturday, Jan. 26, are $12 and can be purchased here. The venue is at 3353 Highland Road.