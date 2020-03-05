Spend an afternoon with your friends at the inaugural The Market at the Oasis this Saturday

Need something homemade or local? Head over to The Market at the Oasis Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and indulge in more than 45 local vendors, consisting of farmers, artisans, jewelers, food sellers and more. This is a new indoor and outdoor market, and it will feature plenty of music, too.

The Market at the Oasis is at 13827 Coursey Blvd.

Celebrate Holi with the Hindu Vedic Society Saturday

Mark the start of spring and the victory of good over evil with the Hindu Vedic Society of Baton Rouge Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. This festival of colors will bring you, your friends and family together with the signature throwing of colors, music and more.

This event is at 710 S. Kenilworth Parkway.

Find your fur-ever buddy at Electric Depot on Saturday

Have puppy, kitty or even bunny fever? Head over to Electric Depot Saturday, March 7, and check out all the available puppies, kitties, dogs, cats and rabbits for adoption from several local animal shelters, 3-6 p.m. Plus, there will be a photo booth for you and your furry friend to make the adoption announcement.

Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St.

Have a Tiki Night at Soji on Saturday

Have a tiki-themed night out with friends at Soji: Modern Asian as they present their Tiki Night with co-host Oakwash on Saturday, March 8. Starting at 8 p.m., the night will be filled with tropical cocktails, Polynesian Provisions, free Polynesian food and more! Come dressed to party, and be sure to also grab Soji’s first limited-edition tiki mug—those who do will forever have access to $6 tropical cocktails at the restaurant.

There will be no cover for the event.

Soji: Modern Asian is at 5050 Government St.

Bring out the boilers (and your family) to Perkins Rowe for Crawfête this Sunday

Crawfish season is here, and it’s not going away any time soon. Head over to Perkins Rowe for Crawfête on Sunday, March 8, 2-5 p.m., as local restaurants and caterers compete for your vote for best gourmet crawfish dish or best boiled crawfish. This kid-friendly event will take place rain or shine.

Find more information and tickets here.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Have plenty of laughs with Martin Lawrence at the River Center on Sunday

Big Mama and Bad Boys actor and comedian Martin Lawrence is heading to the Raising Cane’s River Center on Sunday, March 8, starting at 7:30 p.m, with his LIT AF Tour. Prepare to get plenty of laughs at the event, which also includes DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Bruce Bruce and Benji Brown.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.