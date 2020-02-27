Get your paint on with friends at White Star Market Thursday

Watercolor painting isn’t just for kids, so head over to the Kourtney Paints workshop with Kourtney Zimmerman at White Star Market Thursday, Feb. 27. Have a creativity-filled evening at the food hall during this limited seating event, 6-7 p.m. Supplies are provided.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Dance the night away with the Pants Party band at Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s this Friday

Gather up your crew and head over to Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s Friday, Feb. 28. Starting at 9 p.m., get ready for a night with plenty of pop, rock and hip-hop featuring the six-piece band known as Pants Party.

Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s is at 214 Third St.

Go fishing for a good time with BREC’s catfish rodeo on Saturday

Head to BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park with your family for its “Geaux Fish Catfish Rodeo” Saturday, Feb. 29. This event, 7:30-11:30 a.m., is perfect for all ages of amateur and expert fishermen trying their luck at a stocked pond of adult channel catfish. Be sure to bring that prized fish home too for dinner after spending the day outside with your family.

Register here, and find more information here.

BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park is at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.

See what herbs are mint-to-be for your home with your kids at LSU’s Botanic Gardens Saturday

Stop by the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for Herb Day. You’ll think it’s a big dill once you see the free outdoor and gardening event with plenty of sales from sponsor the American Herb Society Baton Rouge Unit. You can even look forward to herb classes every hour starting at 9:30 a.m.

There is plenty of fun for the kiddos, too, with activities and even an herb “petting zoo.”

Find more information here.

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Go for a road run with your pets and friends at the LSU Vet School Saturday

Join the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for its “Great Rover Road Run,” Saturday, Feb. 29, 8-11 a.m. Take your furry little friends on this annual run to promote their health and wellness as you also raise money for local animal charities.

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is at Skip Bertman Drive.