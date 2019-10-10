Latin Night at Radio Bar this Thursday will get you moving

Latin Night at Radio Bar offers beats spun by DJ Guatecun and drink specials this Thursday, Oct. 10, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. So go down, check it out and dance all night.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Drink beer and tell your best stories at the Another Show open mic this Thursday

This Thursday, Oct. 10, try out some of your funniest jokes at the Another Show event at City Bar Baton Rouge. The free open mic standup event is 8-11 p.m., and it’s the perfect chance to let loose and drink some beer.

City Bar Baton Rouge is at 333 Third St.

Curl up with a blanket for a movie on the plaza this Friday

The movie Sing! will be screened at the Movies on the Plaza event at the Main Library at Goodwood this Friday, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m. Bring your picnic blanket and settle in for a night of fun.

The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Meet artists at the Robert Bean Gallery Reception this Friday

Get classy at the Robert Bean Gallery Reception this Friday, Oct. 11, 5-8 p.m., at the FW Gallery. Meet artist Robert Bean and have some complimentary wine and snacks while expanding your artistic sensibilities.

The FW Gallery is at 8501 Highland Road.

Spooky times at the Highland Road Park Observatory this Saturday

Head to Spooky Spectrum at the Highland Road Park Observatory for science talks on astronomy, physics and aeronautics. There will even be scary extraterrestrial stories, so get ready to experience fear and learning this Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-10 p.m.

The Highland Road Park Observatory is at 13800 Highland Road.

Swim with the pumpkins this Saturday at the Pool School

This one’s for the extreme fall lovers. At the Pumpkin Pool-Ooza, a Floating Pumpkin Patch! event this Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-5 p.m. at the Pool School, you can swim in a floating pumpkin patch. Admission includes one hour of swimming, one pumpkin each for child attendees, snacks, pumpkin decorating and more.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $15 for children. The Pool School is at 11314 Cloverland Ave.

It’s fish wrangling time at the Geaux Fish! Catfish Rodeo this Saturday

Calling all cowboys—and fishermen, too. At the Geaux Fish! Catfish Rodeo this Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 a.m.-noon, you can spend the day fishing at BREC’s Burbank Soccer Complex. And since BREC and the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area stocked up the pond with adult catfish, you should be able to land at least one. Bring your family and your gear to try and win some prizes.

Register here. BREC’s Burbank Soccer Complex is at 12400 Burbank Drive.