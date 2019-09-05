Travel with Tin Roof to Austin for this pregame party

Are you a huge LSU fan planning to travel to the away game in Austin this weekend? You’re in luck! The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company is working with Tin Roof Brewing Co. to create a special brew, Crispy Cream Ale. The beer will be released at its kickoff party this Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m. Listen to New Orleans music, eat artisanal food and taste the new collaborative brew to kick off the big game in style!

The ABGB is at 1305 Oltorf St. W. in Austin, Texas.

Sculpt to your heart’s desire at Light House Coffee Friday

This Friday, Sept. 6, find your inner sculptor. At Light House Coffee’s Try Clay Night 7-9 p.m., anything goes. Build a cup or bowl with a potter on hand to guide you. If you want to try something new, but don’t want to make a long-term commitment, this event is perfect for sinking your hands into some clay. The event is BYOB.

Light House Coffee is at 257 Lee Drive. Tickets are $40 per person.

Try deep breathing with Yoga Bliss Friday

Are you a little bit stressed out? Try the Peak State Breathing Experience (Conscious Connected Breathing) this Friday, 7-10 p.m., at Yoga Bliss. The session includes learning about the process of conscious connected breathing, techniques and more. Wear comfortable clothes, bring a blanket and pillow and just see where the experience takes you.

Tickets are $72 per person. Yoga Bliss is at 7384 Highland Road.

Browse art at the Bogan Firehouse Arts Market Saturday

Get your artsy side on this Saturday at the Bogan Firehouse Arts Market. This indoor arts market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., lets you stay nice and cool as you browse local art. Hosted by the Baton Rouge Arts Consortium, it’s a great chance to check out what Baton Rouge artists have to offer.

The Bogan Firehouse Museum is at 427 Laurel St.

Hang out with horses this weekend at Farr Park

If you love horses and helping people, check out The Hearts and Hooves Volunteer Orientation and Fun Day this Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, at BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center. You’ll learn about the Hearts and Hooves program while eating snacks and interacting with the horses and instructors.

Sign up here. BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center is at 6402 River Road.

Try some teen creativity at the LSU Museum of Art Saturday

Get your bored teen out of the house! The Teen Challenge, held at the LSU Museum of Art this Saturday, 1-4 p.m., is designed to teach them about art and their own creativity. After an interactive tour about crafting and metal smithing, as well as a studio demonstration of jewelry techniques, teens will be given boxes of material to use in their own jewelry making.

Tickets are $15 per person, with pre-registration required. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St.

It’s bride time at the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Sunday

The Baton Rouge Bridal Show September 2019 is back in town. You can get your fix of white lace and wedding cake 1-4 p.m. Sunday at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. Flowers, baked goods, music, bridal makeup, and everything else will be there.

Tickets are $15 per person for general admittance. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge is at 777 L’auberge Ave.