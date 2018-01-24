The Best of 225 selection processes is broken up into two periods, and the write-in nomination period comes first. Those businesses receiving the most write-in nominations are the ones who end up on the final ballot.

People often ask us why we don’t have a write-in option for the Best of 225 Awards. The short answer is that we do have a write-in option.

Submissions are open to the public, which means anyone who lives in the greater Baton Rouge area can head to 225batonrouge.com and contribute their picks for this year’s awards. Your write-in nominations are super important because they determine which local people and businesses are on the final ballot.

And be sure to stay tuned to our site next month, when final voting opens. The ballot goes live March 8 and runs through April 3.

Visit 225batonrouge.com or subscribe to our e-newsletters for more. And join us March 8 at Cane Land Distilling Co. for our voting kick-o party. We’ll have passed appetizers, drinks and voting stations available so you can be the first to cast your vote for the 2018 awards. Find out more at 225batonrouge.com/hop.