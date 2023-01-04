Best of 225 nominations for 2023 now open

A new year means a clean slate for the annual Best of 225 Awards. And today, you can take the first steps in deciding who gets crowned with the 2023 titles.

Write-in nominations are the first part of the awards process—and are arguably the most important, because they determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

Starting today, you can head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. Nominations run from today, Jan. 4 to Feb. 8. They’ll be followed by voting Feb. 27 to April 3.

And save the date for our Best of 225 Voting Kick-off Party on Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m,. at Solera. At the party, you can eat, drink and vote. Enjoy paella, passed tapas and your choice of a cocktail (including Spanish wine, Spanish beer, red or white sangria). The event is sponsored by Solera Restaurant, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and European Wax Center. Find tickets and more info here.