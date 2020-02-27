Rouj Creole will be the host of this year's Best of 225 voting launch party. Photos courtesy City Group Hospitality

The 2020 Best of 225 Voting Kickoff Party is just one week away! Join us at Rouj Creole on Thursday, March 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Be the first to see and celebrate the official 2020 Best of 225 nominees. Campaign for your Baton Rouge favorites, cast your votes, and do it all while enjoying passed apps, drinks and live music by Jordan Anderson.

It’s sure to be a packed house, so RSVP to reserve your spot at 225‘s first Hot Off the Press event of the year.

And don’t forget about our limited VIP tickets available for purchase. VIP attendees will get the full experience in Rouj’s private room with complimentary beer, wine and specialty cocktails and bites from City Group Hospitality’s other restaurants, City Slice and City Pork. Claim your tickets before they sell out.