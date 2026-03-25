An LSU student turns her sourdough baking passion into a micro business with Bella’s Baked Happys

For some people with gluten sensitivities, sourdough bread is the greatest thing since, well, sliced bread. In one of her classes at LSU, Bella Angelette learned that traditional sourdough breaks down gluten in a way that can make it easier for people with gluten sensitivities, like her, to digest. The new knowledge inspired her to create her first sourdough starter.

“When I started baking and eating it myself, I felt amazing,” Angelette says. “It was so different from the typical gluten-free bread options I was used to. That’s when I really fell in love with it.”

She was already sharing moments of happiness on Instagram through @mydailyhappys, and when she started baking sourdough, it quickly became one of her main daily happys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella’s Baked Happys (@mydailyhappys)

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As Angelette posted photos of her homemade bread, people began asking to buy some. “I said yes without really thinking it would turn into anything. But the orders kept coming,” she says.

The name of the business eventually shifted to Bella’s Baked Happys, which holds a deeper meaning than just bread. “The word ‘happys’ carries the whole heart behind it. Every loaf is meant to feel thoughtful, comforting and intentional,” Angelette says. “It’s my way of letting people experience a little piece of that daily joy, too.”

Since opening her sourdough shop, Angelette has become notorious for selling out almost instantly at pop-ups around town. The demand has taught her about hard work and consistency in ways she never expected.

“It has taught me how to loosen my grip,” she reflects. “I am such a type-A planner, and I have pretty much always had my five-year plan mapped out in my head. I like knowing what’s next. This business has gently forced me to let go of that security blanket of what feels easiest, or most reliable, and instead trust that God can do more than I can plan for.”

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Baking for others has also brought Angelette an overwhelming sense of joy. “The messages, the repeat customers, the names I recognize every single week when I am writing out their pickup cards,” she says. “That part makes my day more than anything.”

The community that has grown around Bella’s Baked Happys motivates her to continue baking, even when it means sacrificing weekends or working on orders in the wee hours of the morning.

“One of my favorite parts of this business is pairing my love for doodling with each order,” she says. “I write a unique Bible verse on every loaf or flight box. It is a small thing, but it means so much to me.”

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With hand-drawn touches and thoughtful details, Bella’s sourdough is baked with love and intention to ensure happiness in each slice.

To learn more or order a loaf of Bella’s Baked Happys, click here.

This story was originally published by inRegister on March 4. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.