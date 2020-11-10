When 225 managing editor Benjamin Leger was told back in 2012 that part of his job would include editing a monthly collection of recipes for 225’s food section, he was a little worried.

“I wasn’t much of a cook or baker then, and what would happen if I accidentally printed the wrong ingredients?” he writes in our November 2020 15th anniversary issue. “What if a little old lady in Broadmoor called to complain the proportions were incorrect?”

Fortunately, those recipes each month come from someone with much more experience in the kitchen: Tracey Koch. She’s a chef, cooking instructor, author and has been writing and testing the recipes for 225’s “Dining In” feature since May 2012—along with the help of her sister and Business Report editor Stephanie Riegel.

In their hands, the readers get clear and simple instructions on a variety of dishes, and the 225 staff is free to move on to our favorite part of the process: shooting the dishes with Tracey and photographer Amy Shutt.

Read on for more on how the monthly “Dining In” feature gets put together from 225‘s 15th anniversary issue.