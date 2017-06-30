Beef Up Your Summer with These 3 Easy Grill-Out Recipes

Content provided by our sponsor: Manda Fine Meats

Summertime is here, which means it’s time for home cooks to tie on their aprons, step outside and fire up their grills.

The beauty of cooking on the grill is that it makes just about everything taste better when done correctly. From Manda Sausage and Manda Boudin to burgers, steaks and just about any vegetable you can think of, nearly everything becomes more delicious with a little smoke and sear.

Patrick Yarborough of Manda Fine Meats says one of the main goals when grilling out in summer is to enjoy yourself, so be sure to keep it simple. “Don’t overcomplicate things with too many ingredients or steps,” he says. “Stick to simple recipes with high-quality ingredients and you’ll create a great experience for yourself and your guests.”

So invite your friends and family over to the backyard, fire up the grill and give these simple yet tasty options a try for your next outdoor gathering.

Grilled Ribeyes

The secret to grilling a steak is simplicity. You want to add just enough seasoning to accompany the flavor of the beef without overpowering it. Keep it basic with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper and your steak will taste great. Cook the steak over high heat, and pull it off the grill as soon as it’s ready to avoid overcooking.

Ingredients:

Ribeye steaks

Italian salad dressing (or other marinade of your choice)

Kosher salt

Fresh-ground black pepper

Marinate the steaks for 1-4 hours prior to grilling. You don’t want to over-marinate. Pull the steaks out of the marinade and season with kosher salt and fresh-ground black pepper. Place the steaks over high heat and grill until your level of doneness is reached. Usually two to five minutes per side. Pull steaks off the grill and let them rest five to 10 minutes before slicing.

Goes great with: Grilled Asparagus. Drizzle a little olive oil over the asparagus and season with Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Grill over high heat for two to three minutes per side.

Pineapple BBQ Burger

For a crowd-pleasing summertime meal for all ages, it’s hard to beat grilling hamburgers. This recipe adds a bright summertime twist with grilled pineapple and teriyaki barbecue sauce to enhance the sweetness of the fruit. For a little heat that plays well with all the sweetness, add some slices of jalapeno. For best results don’t overwork the ground meat; simply season it and gently form it into patties.

Ingredients:

Ground beef

Canned pineapple slices

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon steak sauce

Salt and pepper

Swiss cheese

Jalapeno slices (optional)

Hamburger buns

Combine the BBQ sauce, teriyaki sauce and steak sauce in a stovetop pot. Heat for 15 minutes. Season the ground beef with salt and pepper and form into patties. Grill the burgers until cooked. At the end of the cooking process, brush each burger with a light coat of teriyaki barbecue sauce. Place the pineapple slices over medium to high heat on the grill and cook two minutes per side. Assemble your burger with grilled pineapple, swiss cheese and jalapeno slices if you’d like.

Goes great with: Manda Boudin. Boudin on the grill makes a great cookout companion for a grilled burger. Grill the boudin over medium heat until hot inside and crisp on the outside, 10-20 minutes.

Beef Kebabs

Easy to prepare and quick to cook, beef kebabs are the perfect solution for a summertime weeknight meal on the grill. When paired with grilled corn, these kebabs make an amazing meal. Soaking the wooden skewers in water for an hour prior to grilling your kebabs can help prevent them from burning.

Ingredients:

Beef sirloin roast

Bell peppers (any colors)

Onion

Cherry tomatoes

Mushrooms

Marinade of your choice

Wooden skewers

Salt and pepper

Cut the beef roast into 1-inch cubes and marinate in your choice of marinade for an hour or longer. Slice the bell peppers and onions and cut the mushrooms in half. Remove the beef from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Thread the meat and vegetables onto skewers. Grill the kebabs over high heat, about 10 minutes, turning often.

Goes great with: Grilled Corn. Begin with fresh corn. Shuck it, removing all of the husk and the silk. Brush the corn with melted butter and grill over high heat. Turn the corn to cook all sides, usually four to five turns. Before each turn, brush with melted butter and then turn the corn so the buttered side is in contact with the grill. Grill each side for two minutes.

