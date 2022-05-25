Baton Rouge’s newest plant-based restaurant opening on Bluebonnet this fall

The Plantry Café, a new vegan and vegetarian restaurant, is scheduled to open sometime this fall in the Villas of Bluebonnet Centre shopping center, near Albasha and Cadillac Cafe.

Owner Katie Crifasi, a physician at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group off of Essen Lane, says she set out to create a place where patrons can enjoy plant-based food in a typical, modern restaurant setting.

“There’s a lot of data to support the benefits of a plant-based diet, and Baton Rouge doesn’t really see a lot of that,” Crifasi says, adding that when people hear “vegan” they often think of someone subsisting on carrots.