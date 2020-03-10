The apparent arrival of COVID-19 in Louisiana, announced early Monday, March 9, by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office, coincides with the start of the state’s spring festival season, which is a key economic engine in a state heavily dependent on tourism.

But while the spread of the virus continues to force the cancellation and closure of events and institutions around the country—including, notably, South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, last week—state and local officials are not yet ready to call off any of the Bayou State’s beloved annual celebrations of music, food and fun.

“We’re monitoring the situation,” says Gov. John Bel Edwards’ communications director Shauna Sanford. “We just haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

In Baton Rouge, Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer says Ebb and Flow Festival, scheduled for April 4-5, and the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, scheduled for April 18-19, are both still moving forward, as is the planned Live After Five concert series, which kicks off March 27.

In New Orleans, two of the biggest events of the year—French Quarter Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival—are also still on, for now, at least. A spokesperson for French Quarter Fest says organizers are closely monitoring the situation, which, admittedly is changing rapidly. But so far, there’s been no move to cancel the four-day event, scheduled for April 16-19.

For Jazz Fest, scheduled for April 23-May 3, the stakes are considerably higher, as world-famous performers such as The Who, Stevie Nicks and Lionel Ritchie are scheduled to perform to crowds that come from around the globe.

A Jazz Fest spokesperson did not return a call seeking comment, and there’s no update on the festival’s Facebook or web pages. But New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s spokeman, Beau Tidwell, says it’s too soon to make a call on canceling the events.

