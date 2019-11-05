A memorial service for iconic local cookbook author Holly Clegg will take place Thursday, Nov. 7, in Baton Rouge, according to WAFB-TV.

Clegg died Nov. 1 after a battle with stomach cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones in Dallas and a memorial service was held there on Monday.

The award-winning and bestselling Baton Rouge cookbook author and chef has appeared on numerous national talk shows to demonstrate her healthy recipes and often contributed to 225‘s sister publication inRegister. Read inRegister‘s profile on Clegg and her cancer battle from March 2019.

The Baton Rouge memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Congregation B’nai Israel, 3354 Kleinert Ave. Visiting starts at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to support Holly Clegg’s Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson.