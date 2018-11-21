We get it. Hosting Thanksgiving isn’t as easy as pie. (Also, whoever came up with that expression clearly has never made a lemon meringue pie.) Whether you overcooked the turkey or just don’t feel like accommodating your aunt’s new fad diet, here is a list of a few dine-out places in Baton Rouge that will do the cooking (and cleaning) for you.

Offering up both a delicious spread and a break on your wallet, Adrian’s is serving up a classic Thanksgiving dinner for only $30. You can satisfy your turkey day cravings with stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, creamed spinach and more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are recommended—make them here.

The catering company will cook up a Louisiana-style Thanksgiving buffet featuring turducken gumbo, crawfish pies and cornbread dressing. Cash bar service will be available as well as wine by the bottle along with your reservation, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The buffet is $28 for adults, $12 for children 5-10. Tykes younger than 5 eat free. Register here.

Whether you are in the mood for a Thanksgiving meal or just some of BRQ’s classic barbecue and seafood dishes, this restaurant is serving up whatever floats your boat 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Reserve a seat here.

The feast of all feasts! The Crowne Plaza is serving up all you could ever need to fulfill your turkey day dreams, such as roasted turkey, green bean casserole and even a carrot souffle or two. The dining area will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with seatings on the hour. Call 925-2244 for reservations.

Fleming’s clearly knows how to host a feast, and Thanksgiving is no exception. Enjoy a three-course meal including classics like turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes and even some tasty desserts like apple crisps and pumpkin cheesecake. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Make a reservation here.

Get a head start on the Thanksgiving festivities with a holiday brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the downtown hotel. You’ll be able to choose between breakfast classics like hash browns and cheese grits or chow down on savory items like fried turkey breasts and glazed baked ham (or compromise and take some of everything). Call 344-5866 to make reservations.

Oyster dressing, roasted turkey with gravy, cranberry chutney, oh my! Stinky’s at the Baton Rouge Marriott is serving up all the Thanksgiving day classics 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a buffet-style meal complete with a carving station and even an ice cream sundae bar, all for under $40. Call 615-3870 to make a reservation.

The steakhouse will be serving its special prix-fixe holiday dinner. The main entrée of the night will be a hand-carved roasted turkey with sweet onion apple sausage stuffing and gravy. Sullivan’s will also have its full dinner menu available for those who may not fancy traditional Thanksgiving eats, $39 per person, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Chef John Folse is hosting a Thanksgiving Day lunch buffet at White Oak Plantation. You can reserve seats in the ballroom at either the 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. seating. At $59.95 for adults and $19.95 for children 6-12, the buffet includes entrées of Cajun fried turkey, shrimp and grits, duck and red snapper. Call 751-1882 or email [email protected] to make reservations.

Know of a great Thanksgiving day meal we missed? Let us know in the comments!