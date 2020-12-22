This holiday season, the best gift of all could be a much-need break: not having to cook for yourself or others on Christmas Day. These Baton Rouge restaurants are open for dine-in service with an array of foods. From casual to upscale, and from fried rice to steak, here’s a few local favorites that are open Dec. 25, 2020.

What other restaurants are open for Christmas? Tell us in the comments, or email [email protected].

Get a taste of authentic Indian fare at Bay Leaf. It is open for lunch 11 a.m.-2:15 p.m., and its dinner menu, including lamb and chicken dishes, will be served 5-9:45 p.m.

Open during normal hours and serving its regular menu, China One offers hearty helpings of favorites like orange chicken, wontons and fried rice.

Head downtown for a meal at The Gregory inside the Watermark Hotel. The restaurant will be serving its regular brunch and dinner menus of upscale Southern fare and craft cocktails. Dinner service ends at 8 p.m.

The Essen Lane Indian restaurant will be open during normal hours and serving its regular menu. Its large spread of items like chicken curry, lamb curry and shrimp tandoori are perfect to warm you up on what is shaping up to be a chilly Christmas Day.

The Italian favorite will be serving up its regular menu 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Day. Its famous bread feels like the perfect holiday indulgence.

Stab’s will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Christmas Day, and will be serving both its lunch and dinner menus. Choose from classics like the firecracker shrimp po-boy or smoked French dip for lunch, or a delicious steak or lobster for dinner.

The upscale restaurant will be open Christmas Day, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., serving its holiday menu, which includes prime rib, filet mignon and lobster tail, and sides like garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

There’s never a bad day to get pho, especially if it’s from Vietnamese favorite Viet Garden. Also enjoy authentic stir fries and juicy pork chops. It won’t be hard to convince your family to join you for this one.