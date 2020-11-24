Let’s face it: This year has been a whirlwind. Like many businesses, restaurants especially took a hit during the pandemic. Why not take a load off this holiday season and leave the cooking up to local eateries? Local restaurants are offering festive dine-in and to-go specials for families of all sizes. Here are a few Baton Rouge spots to get your eat on this Thanksgiving.

Do you know of any other restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day? Let us know in the comments!

Let BRQ do the cooking this year. The holiday dine-in menu features a three-course meal including cranberry salad, Thanksgiving classics like smoked turkey, apple cider-glazed ham, cornbread dressing and cranberry sauce. For dessert, dive into a handmade pecan pie with ice cream. Head to its website to reserve a table.

Eat, drink and be merry in a luxurious setting at this restaurant at The Watermark Hotel. It will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Whether you want to dine in for your Thanksgiving dinner or take it to-go, Crowne Plaza has you covered. The menu includes holiday staples like roasted turkey, gravy, cranberry, bread rolls, cornbread dressing, mashed sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie and green bean casserole. Call 925-2244 to make your reservation.

Have a Louisiana-style Thanksgiving dinner at The Little Village. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., it will be serving dishes like sweet potato and Louisiana crawfish bisque, Chilean sea bass, 12-ounce prime rib, pecan pie and pumpkin pie. Call 751-4115 to book your reservation.

Put on your stretchy pants, because this Creole restaurant is ready to feed you. Locals can choose from packages that serve 6-7 or 12-14 or buy dishes individually. Pick-up is available Thanksgiving Day before 10 a.m. or served cold the day before with heating instructions. Call to reserve your feast.

Celebrate the holidays with Thanksgiving-inspired specials like sweet potato bisque and roasted acorn squash. Book your table on its website.

Take Thanksgiving up a notch and celebrate it at a steakhouse. Sullivan’s will be offering dine-in and to-go dinners. Call the restaurant to find out about their holiday hours.