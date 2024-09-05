Baton Rouge ramen lovers will soon have a new restaurant choice

The owners of the Fiery Crab are branching out with a new Baton Rouge ramen restaurant, which is set to open next week.

Hikari Ramen, a Japanese ramen bar, will open Sept. 12 in the Courtside Crossing Shopping Center on Corporate Boulevard, across the street from Whole Foods.

Hui “Andy” Yang, owner of Fiery Crab, is launching the concept. The restaurant plans to sell eight different ramen options, milk tea and rice burgers. Once the ramen bar obtains its alcohol permit, it will sell sake and other Japanese-inspired alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant has been under construction since October 2023.

Hikari Ramen will be the latest addition to a handful of other ramen restaurants in the Capital Region including Boru Ramen, JINYA Ramen Bar, Soji: Modern Asian, Umami Japanese Bistro and Daruma Ramen Bar & Grill in Prairieville.

This story originally appeared in a Sept. 4 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.