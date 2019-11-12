Yes, there's probably going to be a pumpkin pie on your table this year. But you can mix it up with other pies, too. Stock photo

There comes a point in Thanksgiving dinner when all the pressure is on and all eyes turned toward one thing to close out the meal: the pie. At Thanksgiving, pie is usually served as the pièce de résistance … after the turkey, of course.

But what if you’re bad at making fillings, or all your crusts come out soggy rather than flaky? Don’t worry: You can have your pie and eat it too.

We put together a list of pies from Baton Rouge shops you don’t have to make yourself. And to put a fun new twist on the holiday—and to give your guests another option during the season of pumpkin-flavored everything—they’re all pumpkin pie alternatives.

What local pies are you placing on the table this year? Tell us in the comments!

Elsie’s Plate & Pie’s Coconut Cream Pie

The Coconut Cream Pie from Elsie’s Plate & Pie is fluffy and delicious. With everyone full from a heavy meal, it will provide a nice contrast.

Tredici Bakery’s Cranberry Orange Pie

Tredici Bakery’s Cranberry Orange Pie will provide bright flavors for your guests while perfectly embodying fall. It’s a dessert to snap everyone out of the post-turkey lethargy.

The Ambrosia Bakery’s Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie

The Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie from The Ambrosia Bakery is the perfect blend of sweet and nutty—a guaranteed crowd pleaser. With a great crust and a denser filling, the pie will be the perfect finish to a Thanksgiving meal.

Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery signature Chocolate Fudge Cream Pie

The Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery signature Chocolate Fudge Cream Pie caters to the chocolate lovers.

Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar Milky Way Pie

The Milky Way Pie is basically candy in pie form. Whip out an out-of-the-galaxy good dessert for your guests.

City Pork’s catering pie options

The pie bar at City Pork has a ton of options. Pick from Coconut Cream, Strawberry, Lemon Chess, Bourbon Pecan and others.

Les Amis Bake Shoppe’s Red Velvet Brownies

OK, this one isn’t a pie. But Les Amis Bake Shoppe’s Red Velvet Brownies are fun, tasty and capitalize on everyone’s love of red velvet. Pick up a few dozen squares, set them on a plate, and your Thanksgiving dessert work is done.

BRQ’s Dutch Apple Pie

The dessert case at the entrance of BRQ Seafood and Barbecue is always enticing. Pick up this pie from the holiday catering menu—made with homemade dough, fresh apples and cinnamon—and prepare for your kitchen to smell amazing.