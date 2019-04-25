Arianne Bellizaire, who shares interior design tips and tricks on her popular blog inspiredtostyle.com, seized the opportunity to focus on her own home renovation while sharing details with her followers. Photos by Collin Richie.

Gilded cathedrals in Spain. Ornate Austrian museums. The palaces of London. Arianne Bellizaire’s adventures as an interior design blogger and design firm owner have taken her to some of the grandest buildings in Europe.

But when it was time to design the kitchen in her own home, she drew inspiration from some of the smallest spaces on the Continent: the tiny flats and cozy cottages that average Europeans call home.

“Everywhere around Europe, I noticed a minimalistic approach to design,” Bellizaire explains. “Most people there don’t have a lot of space, so they design their kitchens so that everything is tucked away and it doesn’t feel cluttered. I loved those clean profiles.”

Though Bellizaire had the luxury of working with plenty of square footage in her kitchen, she embraced that pared-down philosophy as a road to restfulness.

The kitchen was the first room to be completed during the extensive renovation of her family’s new home. Read on for the full story on Bellizaire’s kitchen renovation from 225‘s Spaces & Places special publication.

And a PSA: 225‘s Spaces & Places will be on newsstands for a few more days this week, so be sure to pick up this year’s edition before it’s gone for good!