You know you deserve all the holiday treats. Whether you’re hosting a huge Halloween party, going to a huge Halloween party or just want some scary snacks to munch on, here are some on-theme Baton Rouge desserts and drinks.

SPOOKY SWEETS

Sweetime Bakery’s themed cakes

Pull out the big guns with this Sweetime Bakery Halloween Cake. Get an entire cake decorated with Halloween themes—anything from Frankenstein to a gravestone—to really kick off the holiday in style.

Thee Heavenly Donuts’ Halloween king cake

Have you ever heard of a Halloween king cake? Why not get Mardi Gras started a few months early? Thee Heavenly Donuts has Halloween king cakes available with orange and white icing, and plenty of spooky sprinkles.

Cookies By Design’s ghostly cookies

Take your pick of Halloween cookies—zombie-themed cookie trays, pumpkins, ghosts or skulls—at Cookies By Design. This is one great way to ensure you have enough treats for all the spooks and frights coming your way.

Ambrosia Bakery’s strawberry goodies

At Ambrosia Bakery, grab a dozen Ghostly Chocolate Dipped Strawberries. These adorable spooky treats look great, and are perfect for pretty much anything, from movie-watching to a snack before going out, or just as a surprise Halloween gift for friends and family.

HALLOWEEN DRINKS

Hayride Scandal’s ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired cocktail

Dress up as your favorite character from Game of Thrones, and sip on the White Walker cocktail at Hayride Scandal. It includes rhum, an egg, sage, sugar and Xocolatl Mole bitters. Going as someone from Breaking Bad or Orange is the New Black? Try the Smooth Criminal cocktail with Jameson, Glenlivet, saffron black pepper syrup and orange bitters.

On-theme beers at The Bulldog

You know you want to raise hell this Halloween, so give Gnarly Barley’s Jucifer IPA a chance at The Bulldog. It’s layered with flavors like grapefruit and tangerine. Or, go out of this world with the Space Dust IPA from Seattle’s Elysian Brewing Company, which contains additions of Citra and Amarillo.

Olive or Twist’s twist on the holiday

You’re a lover and a dreamer, so go over the rainbow with the Kermit the Grog at Olive or Twist. With rum, lime and allspice dram, you’ll probably wake up feeling like Oscar the Grouch the morning after having this potent drink. But it will probably be worth it.

The Overpass Merchant’s haunted cocktail

At The Overpass Merchant, the Prague Ghost cocktail—with cucumber lime vodka, lemon juice, St. Germain and soda—is otherworldly. Just don’t drink too many, or you’ll want to go toward the light.