Rainbow-colored knives, fancy sprinkles, a lunchbox that looks like a chic handbag? We wouldn’t expect anything less from a gift guide published by our stylish sister publication, inRegister.
Check out the team’s kitchen picks below, and browse their complete holiday shopping guide here. Shopping, done.
- Rainbow knives. From Gourmet Girls
- Fancy Sprinkles, from $6. From CounterspaceBR
- Fizzics Waytap beer draft system, $130. From Bed Bath & Beyond
- Honey cubes, $12. From Basic Bee
- Infuser tea mug, $23. From Red Stick Spice Co.
- Lunch box purse, $149. From Modern Picnic
- Vinglacé wine chiller, $90. From Texture
