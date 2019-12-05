Running out of ideas for awesome Christmas stocking stuffers? We got you. Here are some of the cutest, tastiest stocking stuffers we could get our hands on. These can all be found locally, so you should be able to pick them up pretty easily this holiday season.

Bark candy from The Royal Standard

The Royal Standard has plenty of edible and non-edible gifts that are perfect for the occasion, including stocks of candy and jam. We picked up some of The Royal Standard’s peppermint bark, which has dark chocolate, white chocolate and peppermint pieces. If you want to get a little more indulgent, they also have some freshly made trifles in stock for the holiday season.

Praline treats from Mama Roo’s

From Flynn’s Candy Company, started by Ruth Flynn, mother of former LSU quarterback Matt Flynn, there’s nothing you won’t love about these speciality pralines and sugary treats. We got the original flavor of Mama Roo’s, which is white chocolate, and the dark chocolate. Both versions use Southern pecans. The snacks are distributed locally; find them in The Royal Standard, Calandro’s, Alexander’s Highland Market and Red Stick Spice Co., among others.

Hand-blended tea from Adornleaf Tea Company

Adornleaf Tea Company has plenty of great gifts available—pick up a specialized mixture of hand-blended tea from Southern Grind Cofe or order it from Adornleaf’s website. Whether it’s a jar or two of “Goddess in Repose” or “Mint Meet Mint” or just the small blended tea gift packs, the tea-lover in your life will adore them.

Full-bodied coffee from French Truck Coffee

We’ve also got some ideas for the coffee fiends in your life. Try out French Truck Coffee as a stocking stuffer and give the gift of sweet caffeine in the form of fresh and strong roasted coffee. We grabbed a few packs of the Guatemala Huehuetenango flavor, a full-bodied mix that has notes of cherry, caramel and toffee. Plus, it smells great.

Jams from Grinning Jupiter Jammery

Find various jellies or jams from Grinning Jupiter Jammery at the Royal Standard, Red Stick Spice Co. or on Etsy. You can’t go wrong with gifting jam, and this thoughtful gift is local and won’t spoil easily. Plus, it looks adorable with the patterned cloth on top. We chose the cranberry pecan pepper jelly along with the peach pepper jelly for a nice holiday appetizer spread.

Ugly sweater cookies from Cookies by Design

From Cookies by Design, pick out an Ugly Sweater Cookie Bouquet, which has cinnamon brown sugar and regular sugar cookie bears wearing little Christmas sweaters. It’s an adorable surprise gift, and even if the receiver doesn’t like the ugly holiday sweater trend, they’ll have to admit it looks cute when it’s on bear-shaped cookies.