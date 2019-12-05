You can tell by the twinkling Christmas lights strung over warm homes, local shops blaring Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” and countless party invites on Facebook—the holiday season is in full swing. This is the month for food, family and gathering around a table to share stories and memories over a candle-lit dinner. Make your holiday party one to remember by setting your table with these home goods from local businesses.
Or, seek out these items as a gift for the person in your life who loves to entertain around the kitchen table.
In order from left to right
- “Spanish Town” Nouvelle candle, $28. From Time Warp
- Geometric slate coasters, $30. From 3Tails Wine & Cheese
- Gilded medium platter, $40. From Pollumination
- Anchor cocktail picks, $16. From Time Warp
- Gilded bud vase, $15. From Pollumination
- Freeman Handcrafted cheese board, $55. From 3Tails Wine & Cheese
- Gold plated knife set, $50. From 3Tails Wine & Cheese
- Tea mug, $23. From Pollumination
In order from left to right
- Grey terrazzo coasters, set of 4 for $42. From Amelie at The Foyer
- Streamline matte gold bottle opener, $12. From Studio C at The Foyer
- Roux Kitchen oyster towel, $13. From LD Linens and Decor
- Amber quartz crystal bowls, $115 and $88. From Gourmet Girls
- Wood and gunmetal cheese knife, $14. From Studio C at The Foyer
- Glisten white marble cutting board, $48. From Culotta & Waechter at The Foyer
In order from left to right
- Black mod charcuterie board, $114. From Texture
- Gold cheese server, $8. From Texture
- Round quartz coasters, set of 4 for $43. From LD Linens and Decor
- Wooden salad servers with marble handle, $65. From Gourmet Girls
- Caviar serving dish in resin with oyster shell inlay, $265, and resin spoon, $14. From Gourmet Girls
OTHER IDEAS FOR HOLIDAY TABLE SHOPPING
For stand-out antique pieces: The Pink Elephant Antiques
For holiday essentials: The Royal Standard
For non-toxic candles: Sacred Space Candles
For thrifted gems: Thrift Score
