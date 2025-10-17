Baton Rouge food news roundup: Red Stick Farmers Market’s seasonal markets, a Boozy Book Fair and more

Stock up at seasonal farmers markets

Red Stick Farmers Market’s seasonal markets are back.

Running from October to November, these markets give a little extra taste of Louisiana’s produce. Head to the Main Library at Goodwood on Tuesdays and the ExxonMobil YMCA on Wednesdays. Red Stick Farmers Market’s weekly events at Pennington Biomedical Research Center on Thursdays and Main Street Market on Saturdays are also happening.

For more information on opening times and vendors, visit the Red Stick Farmers Market’s Instagram.

Ruby Slipper offers a helping hand

Amidst the federal government shutdown, this Baton Rouge cafe is offering free meals to government employees.

All Ruby Slipper locations will offer complimentary entrees, up to $20 in value, to government employees affected by the shutdown. Diners can come to any of the restaurant chain’s locations and show their government-issued employee IDs on Mondays through Fridays.

The Baton Rouge location is open Monday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3535 Perkins Rd.

New Italian spot on the block

A new Italian restaurant is set to open in Mid City this fall.

Josephine’s Italian Cuisine is looking to bring a mix of Italian tradition and the spirit of Louisiana to the plates of Baton Rouge, with fresh Gulf seafood, local produce and handmade pasta. The new spot is set to open in November.

Josephine’s will be at 5350 Government St. Look out for more updates coming in here.

More bites

Stop by the Mid City Beer Garden for the Boozy Book Fair hosted by Red Stick Reads. Shop spooky reads for the season while sipping on bevs. The event is Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information here .

Sip tea like a wicked witch at Jubans’ Witch & Wizard Tea Party. Featuring sweets, tea, mini pumpkin painting and mimosas. The tea party is Sunday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $75 for adults and $55 for kids. Find more information here .

City Roots Coffee Bar dropped its spooky seasonal menu this week, featuring drinks like Casper’s Matcha Latte, Candy Corn Latte and a Witches Brew. Find more information on the Halloween sips here .

Send us food news tips

Drop us a line at [email protected] with food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series.