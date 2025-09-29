Baton Rouge food news roundup: New Chicken Wagon location, Caroline’s Cookies’ Taylor Swift Eras Pack and more

Local barbecue spot expands its menu

Breakfast has made its way to Salt Pepper Oak’s menu.

The local barbecue joint opened earlier this year with a menu chock full of smoked meats. But since opening, southern breakfast bites have been introduced to the lineup. Some new menu items include brisket and grits, made with Gouda grits with tomato-based Creole sauce, eggs and a slice of smoked brisket; and biscuit and gravy, made with house-made buttermilk biscuits topped with spicy smoked sausage and roasted pepper cream gravy.

The new menu items will be available Tuesday through Friday from 6 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. Find more information here.

New chicken on the block

A Nashville hot chicken spot recently opened up its second location on Coursey Boulevard.

Chicken Wagon opened its first location in 2024 on Staring Lane and has grown its reach to a new spot in town. The menu features items like hot chicken sandwiches, tenders, mac and cheese, loaded fries and more.

The new location is open Sunday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 to 1 a.m. It is at 14041 Coursey Blvd. Find more information here.

Swiftie-approved sweets

Celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album with a set of treats from Caroline’s Cookies.

The local cookie shop has announced a limited-time flavor lineup inspired by Swift’s 12 albums. The Taylor Swift Eras Pack has flavors like red velvet for “Red,” white chocolate raspberry for “Lover” and more. The Swiftie-themed cookies can also be purchased individually.

The Taylor Swift Eras Pack is available until Friday, Oct. 3. Find more information here.

More bites

Restaurant 1796 , located on the Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, released its new fall menu. It introduces dishes like Autumn Gnocchi with brown butter, butternut puree, sage mushroom, squash, Brussels sprouts and red onion.

With spooky season on the horizon, Bonjour announced a new Halloween-inspired Dubai chocolate bar. The candy is decorated with jack-o’-lanterns.

Brew Ha-Ha dropped its fall drink menu last week with spooky-themed drinks like The Bride of Frankenstein and Pumpkin Potion. Visit the shop’s Instagram for a full list of drinks .

