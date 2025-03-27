Baton Rouge food news roundup: Mexican restaurant, breakfast tacos at Barracuda and more

New butcher on the block

Iverstine Butcher has welcomed a new executive chef with big plans for the shop. Kyle Gautreaux, who has long championed whole-animal utilization, aims to regularly incorporate lesser-known cuts on the menu and conduct all frying with animal fat rendered in-house, according to a press release.

With the addition of Gautreaux also comes a new dinner service from Wednesday to Friday. Guests can choose their cuts of steaks or other meats from the counter to have them prepared in the kitchen.

Find more information on Iverstine’s website.

Another modern Mexican spot on the way in Perkins Rowe

Tacos del Cartel, a New Orleans-based Mexican-inspired eatery, has set its sights on the Capital Region. It plans to open in early spring at 10155 Perkins Rowe inside the space formerly occupied by Habaneros, which quietly closed this month.

Menu highlights include house-made tortillas, mezcal and tequila cocktails, and birria tacos served on a traditional Mexican clothesline. Culinary Director Atzin Santos is known for his work at Michelin Guide-featured Mexico City restaurant Limosneros, according to a press release.

For updates on the opening, visit the Tacos del Cartel website.

Oxbow Rum Distillery expands across the South

Oxbow Rum Distillery is growing its reach. The Baton Rouge-based distillery is already selling its products in Louisiana, Texas and Georgia, but now has its eye on states like Tennessee and South Carolina.

With the expansion, the distillery is also hoping to hire a new national director of sales.

Read the full story from Daily Report. Find more information on Oxbow’s website.

More bites

• Barracuda Taco Stand is now serving grab-and-go breakfast tacos daily from 9-11 a.m. Choose from bacon; chorizo; mushroom; and egg and bean tacos. Find more info here.

• Dutch Bros Coffee, an Oregon-based coffee chain, is coming to the Boot. Plans for its first Louisiana location at West Lee Drive, with drive-thru service only, were approved by the Planning Commission last week. Read more here.

• 225 Theatre Collective has launched a new recurring open-mic night at KOK Wings & Things. The next event is April 1, promising a night of laughs with featured comedian Mike Honore. Find more info here.

• Spanish Town Market & Cofe has set a soft opening for April 1, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s the latest concept for the historic space formerly home to Capitol Grocery, which has changed ownership several times since 1914. Find more info here.

• Junebug, a buzzy New Orleans arrival featuring Southern cuisine with a twist, has ties to the Baton Rouge restaurant scene. It’s the newest project from Neighborhood Restaurant Group (NRG), which also partnered with Byronz Restaurant Family Group last year on the opening of Brasserie Byronz. NRG’s Shannon Bingham is the executive chef at Junebug and also shaped Brasserie Byronz’s menu. Find more information here.

Send us food news tips

