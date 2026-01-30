Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

House Brew. Photo by Ariana Allison

Baton Rouge food news roundup: King cake treats, spirits tastings and more

By
Olivia Deffes
-

King cake meets egg roll 

Known for its viral egg rolls, Roul’s Deli is bringing back its king cake flavor for a limited run from Feb. 2 through Feb. 8. The sweet snacks feature a homemade filling of cinnamon rolls, strawberries and cheesecake topped with a cream cheese icing and festive sprinkles.

House Brew has a new name 

Owner Manning Bergeron

Beloved Mid City coffee spot House Brew will now go by the name Pelican Cafe. In an Instagram post, the coffee shop inside Pelican to Mars said it would still operate as the same concept with a change to its name and logo.

Go on a tiki road trip 

The Louisiana Tiki group is closing out January with a trip to Sugarfield Spirits in Gonzales for rum sipping and cocktail tasting. Attendees will get to try the distillery’s new rum blend Tiki 1. The gathering doesn’t require an RSVP. 

More bites 

Photo courtesy Smalls Sliders
  • BREADA will hold a week-long Grand Re-Opening celebration for Main Street Market, with activities like yoga, cooking demonstrations, live music, a scavenger hunt and more. It will take place Feb. 2 through Feb. 7.  
  • Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine will serve a menu with Barbancourt Rum pairings on Feb. 4. The five-course dinner will feature a variety of the brand’s rum matched with dishes created for the dinner by chef Jordan Snyder. Tickets are $150.  
  • Have your king cake and sip it too because Smalls Sliders’ Carnival season shake is back. The king cake flavored milkshake swirls purple sprinkles, vanilla ice cream and brown sugar syrup for a festive treat to enjoy until Mardi Gras.  

Send us food news tips

Drop us a line at [email protected] with food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series.
Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company