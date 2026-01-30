Baton Rouge food news roundup: King cake treats, spirits tastings and more

King cake meets egg roll

Known for its viral egg rolls, Roul’s Deli is bringing back its king cake flavor for a limited run from Feb. 2 through Feb. 8. The sweet snacks feature a homemade filling of cinnamon rolls, strawberries and cheesecake topped with a cream cheese icing and festive sprinkles.

House Brew has a new name

Beloved Mid City coffee spot House Brew will now go by the name Pelican Cafe. In an Instagram post, the coffee shop inside Pelican to Mars said it would still operate as the same concept with a change to its name and logo.

Go on a tiki road trip

The Louisiana Tiki group is closing out January with a trip to Sugarfield Spirits in Gonzales for rum sipping and cocktail tasting. Attendees will get to try the distillery’s new rum blend Tiki 1. The gathering doesn’t require an RSVP.

More bites

BREADA will hold a week-long Grand Re-Opening celebration for Main Street Market , with activities like yoga, cooking demonstrations, live music, a scavenger hunt and more. It will take place Feb. 2 through Feb. 7.

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine will serve a menu with Barbancourt Rum pairings on Feb. 4. The five-course dinner will feature a variety of the brand’s rum matched with dishes created for the dinner by chef Jordan Snyder . Tickets are $150.

Have your king cake and sip it too because Smalls Sliders ’ Carnival season shake is back. The king cake flavored milkshake swirls purple sprinkles, vanilla ice cream and brown sugar syrup for a festive treat to enjoy until Mardi Gras.

