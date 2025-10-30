Baton Rouge food news roundup: Free sandwiches from House Brew, new fall menu at Veracruz Restaurant and more

Local coffee spot dishes free sandwiches

House Brew, the coffee shop located at Pelican to Mars, announced Wednesday that it would give out free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to those affected by the November halt in SNAP benefits.

“No SNAP, No Problem” is their motto for November. Starting Nov. 1, anyone can ask the staff about the program and receive free water and a PB&J, no questions asked. The shop is also hosting a sandwich-making party to help fill its fridge and the community fridge located at The Red Shoes. The party is on Nov. 12. All are welcome to come by and help or donate funds for supplies via Cash App.

House Brew is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pelican to Mars is at 2678 Government St.

Veracruz Restaurant debuts seasonal specials

Veracruz Restaurant introduced new bites as its lineup of fall specials.

The specials include items like crab meat sope, chicharron ceviche, duck empanadas and more.

Veracruz is open Tuesday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Welcome to Good Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curbside Burgers (@curbsideburger)

Good Burger is taking over Curbside Burgers for a fun Halloween mix-up this weekend.

Fit with a new sign, uniforms and menu, this Mid City spot is bringing back a blast from the nostalgic Nickelodeon past. The temporary menu features the Good Burger, Good Nugs, Good Dogs and more.

The takeover is happening through Saturday, Nov. 1. Curbside Burgers is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the crossover. Check out the new look here.

More Bites

Just in time for the Red Stick Farmers Market’s 29 th anniversary, Main Street Market is introducing River & Roots Market , the first restaurant of a few following major renovations inside the space. The new tenant is a coffee shop that also sells local goods.

A new private Indian fusion supper club has arrived on the local food scene. Spice Affair Supper Club features an intimate five-course meal and curated drink pairings. Tickets are invite-only, but those looking to get on the list are encouraged to DM Spice Affair their email.

To celebrate Veterans Day, Raising Cane’s has announced its Hero Discount Program. On Tuesday, Nov.11, active and non-active military, fire, police, EMT members and their families can receive 10% off their purchase at the register.

Send us food news tips

Drop us a line at [email protected] with food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series.