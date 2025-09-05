Baton Rouge food news roundup: Coffee at Red Stick Reads, restaurant givebacks and more

Books and brews

Sip on a cup of joe while browsing new reads at Red Stick Reads.

Since opening their new, larger location on Government Street, the bookshop has been working to fine-tune the coffee component. Now finally completed, the coffee bar officially opened Aug. 31, serving coffee for visitors and sweet bites from Mid City Bakery.

The bookstore is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Stick Reads is at 3829 Government St.

Teatery looking to grow

Bubble tea shop Teatery is looking to expand with more locations in the future.

The authentic bubble tea spot known for its fun sips has partnered with FMS Franchise with the intention of franchising the brand and creating new locations. The shop said in an Instagram post in August that the menus at the new and original locations will be simplified to keep the current standard of quality and service.

Teatery currently has two locations in Baton Rouge at 7620 Corporate Blvd. and 3132 College Drive, as well as a location in Lafayette at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Dine for 9 in Baton Rouge

Local restaurants have teamed up with the Joe Burrow Foundation to raise funds for overcoming food insecurity and improving mental health.

On Sept. 9, select eateries in Baton Rouge have pledged to donate 9% of their profits of the day to the Joe Burrow Foundation to further work done by the former LSU football national champion and Heisman Trophy winner. The participating restaurants include Gail’s Fine Ice Cream, Stab’s Prime Steak & Seafood, Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood and more.

In preparation for LSU’s matchup with Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Iverstine Butcher is offering a limited-time Dawg Haus burger. Available for the rest of the week, the special features candied peach pork sausage patties, with pickled peaches, burrata cheese, peppered bacon and hot honey on a brioche bun.

One could argue that the month of September means the start of fall, and Light House Coffee just might agree. The coffee shop’s fall menu dropped this week with specialty drinks including a salted caramel pumpkin latte, a London Fog latte, an apple chai-der and a harvest berry latte.

