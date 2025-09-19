Baton Rouge food news roundup: Circa 1857’s speakeasy, City Slice’s new digs and more

Circa 1857 is getting a bar

Circa 1857, known for its fun selection of antiques, announced last week that it would be opening a bar in the back of the shop.

While the name of the speakeasy is under wraps, the shop has noted that it will offer upscale cocktails in a moody, whimsical atmosphere. Followers are encouraged to drop their own name suggestions in the comments of the announcement.

City Slice quietly opens

Miss City Slice pizza? Worry no more. Its new location is up and running on Nicholson Drive.

The pints and pizza restaurant moved after closing its location on Chimes Street in late June. The new location, which opened in early September with upgrades, formerly housed Pluckers Wing Bar.

The new location is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. City Slice is at 4225 Nicholson Dr. Find more information on the opening here.

Raising Cane’s goes across the pond

The iconic Baton Rouge-born chicken-finger brand announced it will be expanding to the United Kingdom in 2026.

This will not be Cane’s first international business venture, as the first international location was opened in Kuwait in 2015. The European flagship will open in London in 2026, with plans for more to open across the UK.

Other restaurant locations in the plans include Piccadilly Circus and Paddington.

More Bites

Court to Table unveiled its new fall cocktails to sip on between pickleball sets. The menu introduces the Apple Cinnamon Spice Mule, Caramel Apple Martini, Pumpkin Spice Frozen Frap, Smoked Pumpkin Old Fashion and White Sangria.

Smoke & Boil’s pop-up in the Radio Bar will now feature a new po-boy. The My Dad’s Favorite chili dog po-boy features all-beef hot dogs, house-made chili, lettuce, creole vinaigrette, tomatoes and hot sauce. The pop-up is on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Barracuda Taco Stand dropped new merch this week in collaboration with New Orleans design studio Also Known As. The line features a T-shirt, tote bag and baseball cap fit with the stand’s iconic blue. Check out the new designs here.

