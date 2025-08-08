Baton Rouge food news roundup: Dubai chocolate at Caroline’s Cookies, food trucks at Perkins Rowe and more

New smash burgers hit the city

Smash City, a Houston-based food truck, is rolling into the Capital Region at the end of August.

Right off LSU’s Campus, the food truck’s menu offers topping-loaded smash burgers and hot dogs, as well as various sweet treats, like churro milkshakes. Smash City will celebrate its opening starting Aug. 30 with complimentary food and discounted food items. One guest will even receive a year’s worth of free Smash City.

The food truck will be located at 159 W. State St. The opening event will be Saturday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m.-5 a.m. the next morning.

Dubai chocolate craze goes cookie

Caroline’s Cookies joined in on the Dubai chocolate trend with their own rendition featuring a chunky chocolate cookie filled with pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi. And, it’s flying out of the bakery’s cases.

Since introducing this month’s flavors, Caroline’s Cookies has had to limit two Dubai chocolate cookies per person due to its popularity and to ensure the flavor doesn’t sell out too quickly. The bakery posted on its Instagram page that the team had to purchase a new 40-pound pail of pistachio cream after the first ran out in three days due to the craze.

Caroline’s August flavors feature the Dubai Chocolate cookie, which will be available in September, as well as a PB&J cookie, Honey Bun, Cosmic Brownie and the Rock N Sake. The Rock N Sake cookie is a part of a collaboration with Rock N Sake Sushi. Along with the cookie at Caroline’s, the Caroline’s Roll will be available every Tuesday at Rock N Sake throughout the month. Find out more about the collab and this month’s flavors on the bakery’s Instagram.

Perkins Rowe rounds up mobile eateries

Perkins Rowe is hosting its final food truck roundup of the year Friday.

This week’s roundup is their largest one yet, with 17 different trucks in attendance. Expect bites from Vel’s Mobile Cafe, Wings on the Run and a sneak peek of the new Drago’s Restaurant, which will be serving oysters. The roundup will also have live music from Caitlyn Renee Acoustic.

The Food Truck Round-Up is from 6–8 p.m. on Perkins Rowe. Find a full lineup of food trucks here.

More bites

The ownership of Tap 65, a Government Street eatery, recently changed hands. The new owners are looking to take the restaurant, known for its Indian cuisine, in a new direction. The new menu features items like wings, burgers and grilled oysters. Read more about the new changes coming Tap 65’s way here

Today, Aug. 8, is the last day of Overpass Merchant’s Camp Merch menu featuring fun summer camp-themed treats, like Sloppy Joes and fried pickle spears. Check out the mess hall lineup here .

LSU’s student food pantry received a massive check from Omaha’s Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina following its Jell-O Shot Challenge during the College Baseball World Series. LSU fans beat out the other teams competing in the series by putting down 50,000 Jell-O shots. All of the proceeds were given to the on-campus food pantry through a $52,390 check. Read more on how this helps support the food pantry here

Send us food news tips

Send food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series—to [email protected].