Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Whether you are still scrambling for things to do with your significant other or are looking for a fun distraction this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Check out some local events happening during Valentine’s Day weekend events below.

How are you celebrating? What other events are you attending this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Make your own Valentine’s Day bouquet at this floral workshop

Bubbles + Blooms Botanical Bar is turning White Star Market’s Annex into a florist shop Thursday night, Feb. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $65 and include all supplies necessary to create a gorgeous arrangement for Valentine’s day. All White Star Market vendors will also be open, so turn your boring Thursday into a date night complete with dinner, drinks and flower arrangements.

Hang out with your girls at the Galentine’s Day Social 2020

Though a girls night out needs no reason, this Power Pump Girls event gives you the perfect excuse to round up all your girlfriends. BLDG 5 will be the place to be Thursday night, Feb. 13, with giveaways and activities, 6:30-9:30 p.m. A $50 ticket gets you into this all-girls night of fun and covers entry, food, Champagne and a special gift from PPG.

Have a laugh at the Fresh Pour Comedy Tour

If a night full of laughs is more your style, Tin Roof Brewing Company is the destination for you. Tin Roof Brewing Company will be transformed into a pop-up comedy club Friday night, Feb. 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m., for the Fresh Pour Comedy Tour’s Baton Rouge stop. This adult-oriented comedy show is for those 21 and older, and tickets are $15 presale or $20 at the door.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a three-course dinner at Crowne Plaza

The Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge is hosting a special Valentine’s Day three-course meal. Guests can try an Oyster and Artichoke Bisque with Flash Fried Oyster, Pan Seared Salmon with Pecan Maple Glaze and more.

The event is 6-10 p.m. Click here for more information about tickets.

Crowne Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave.

Try food from chefs all over the country at the Fête des Bouchers

Chef John Folse is hosting the fifth annual Fête des Bouchers Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at White Oak Estate and Gardens. About 100 chefs and butchers from across the United States will come together to educate around 250 guests about Cajun food heritage in an effort to preserve it. Tickets for this event are $85.