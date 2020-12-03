The Capital Region’s social calendar has been mostly wiped out due to the ongoing pandemic, leaving the area’s caterers and event planners struggling amid a lack of business this holiday season.

“We’re getting creative,” says Heather Sewell-Day of Red Cake Events. “We’re having to think on how to have a safe event. It’s constantly going back and reviewing guidelines, and adjusting plans to match. There’s worry in your head; you don’t want to be a superspreader event.”

