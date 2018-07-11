Prepare your taste buds, because the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is hosting its annual Fête Rouge Award Dinner Sunday, July 15. Each of the dinner’s six courses will be prepared by one of your favorite local chefs and paired with wine.

The night will begin with several hors d’oeuvres from Chef Drue Vitter of Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Then, you’ll be able to have your pick of meat-centered delicacies, including smoked salmon rillettes and boudin-stuffed roasted quail with blackberry and bourbon demi glace. The dessert of the night: a lemongrass panna cotta pistachio dream cake.

“The menu never disappoints at this dinner,” Baton Rouge Epicurean Society President Lisa Boudreaux-LeCoq says.

Other chefs include Joshua Hebert of The Cabin Restaurant and Events, Kiet “Ricky” Hoang of Tsunami, Jeremy Langlois of White Oak Plantation, Susan Strange of City Pork Brasserie and Bar and Chris Nicosia and Alex Hammon of Louisiana Culinary Institute.

Boudreaux-LeCoq says that some of the chefs and wine sellers have catered Fête Rouge award dinners in the past, while others will be showcasing their special dishes at the event for the first time.

“Each year, we are overwhelmed by the support from all of our culinary industry leaders, including our wine purveyors who also have a heavy role in the success of the dinner by pairing just the right wine with each of the chef’s dishes,” she says.

The night will honor the winner of the 2018 Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award, Benjamin Kleinpeter of Kleinpeter Farms Dairy, the largest independent dairy in the state. Kleinpeter is known throughout the community for his environmental stewardship and animal welfare practices in his company.

The award was created to recognize a food connoisseur who dedicated much of his or her life to the food industry and the community. It is named after the late Grace “Mama” Marino of Baton Rouge-staple Gino’s Italian Restaurant, who died last year.

Besides food from the city’s finest chefs, you’ll also hear live music by the Bobby Campbell Quartet and be able participate in a live auction. Best of all, fundraising proceeds will go toward the Epicurean Society’s food-related service projects in the Baton Rouge community.

The festivities will take place at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m., and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Find out more here.