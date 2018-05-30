Get ’em while they’re hot! Friday, June 1, is National Doughnut Day. A holiday sure to fill our hearts (and our stomachs), these Baton Rouge doughnut shops are ready to celebrate.

Mr. Ronnie’s will be offering a dozen glazed or mixed doughnuts for $8 Friday. Stop by anytime day or night for a delicious doughnut, kolache or doughnut slider.

Tiger Deaux-nuts is celebrating with all-day live music, contests and, of course, a ton of doughnuts. In addition to its regular flavors, it will also have specialty flavors such as maple bacon, strawberry cream cheese, Nutella banana cream, cinnamon toast crunch, blackberry jalapeno and red velvet cake.

The shop will be hosting giveaways to keep the doughnut celebration going year-round with a chance to win a dozen free doughnuts per month for a year.

Buy a dozen regular glazed doughnuts at Prince Donuts, and you’ll receive three cronuts (a doughnut-croissant hybrid) free of charge.

Beyond its uniquely flavored doughnuts, Prince Donuts also offers bubble teas and smoothies. Buy any specialty drink on Friday, and get a free glazed doughnut with your purchase.

Thee Heavenly Donut will be giving out coupons for a free box of a dozen doughnuts with the purchase of a dozen. The doughnut shop will also have raffles and giveaways throughout the big day with chances to win cups, mugs, coupons, gift cards and king cakes.

District Donuts is celebrating National Doughnut Day with some new doughnut creations. The shop is teaming up with New Orleans snoball stand Hansen’s Sno-Bliz to feature snoball-themed doughnuts. There will be 10 new flavors—which sounds to us like 10 reasons to stop by and celebrate.

Stop by the doughnut chain for one free doughnut. No purchase necessary.